Huma Abedin has had enough.

Abedin, perhaps the most long-suffering woman in politics, announced this morning that she’s separating from husband Anthony Weiner. In a statement she said:

After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy.

The only surprise here is that she didn’t do it sooner. Weiner, aka Carlos Danger, has subjected her to multiple indignities in the public square and his latest indiscretion put his son on the front page of The New York Post. With Weiner out of the way, Abedin can go back to being known for what she’s accomplished, rather than for what she’s tolerated from her husband.