Anthony Weiner’s weiner did not endanger national security.

“I only worry for the country in that Hillary Clinton was careless and negligent in allowing Weiner to have such close proximity to highly classified information. Who knows what he learned and who he told? It’s just another example of Hillary Clinton’s bad judgment. It is possible that our country and its security have been greatly compromised by this.”

Even for Trump, this is a silly attempt to politicize something that is not at all political. Even more absurd is the fact that exactly one year ago, Trump made the exact same point, calling Weiner a “perv” and, you guessed it, accusing Clinton and Abedin of putting him in the general vicinity of classified info.

Of course, Abedin would not be allowed to share classified information with her spouse, and there’s no indication that she has, or that Anthony Weiner overlaid pictures of his dong with information regarding the whereabouts of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But that’s beside the point. Trump is just asking questions about Anthony Weiner’s penis and whether or not it made America less safe.