Weiner Didn’t “Humiliate” Huma. He Humiliated Himself.

American and British dictionaries are clear about the definition of “humiliate”: “Make (someone) feel ashamed and foolish by injuring their dignity and self-respect, especially publicly.” So when the press refers to Abedin as humiliated, they’re saying Weiner has made her feel ashamed and foolish—and that her dignity and self-respect has been injured in public view.

Only one part of that definition is conclusively true here: Weiner’s betrayals have been public. But does Abedin feel ashamed or foolish? Has her dignity and self-respect suffered? We can imagine how we might feel in her situation, but we don’t have any confirmation. And to assume she feels humiliated is to subscribe to the notion that she’s a perpetual victim. It robs her of agency.

Indeed, “humiliated” has long been used to describe Abedin—ever since Weiner tweeted that first crotch shot five years ago. The word surfaced again earlier this year with the release of Weiner. “Huma is humiliated again in new ‘Weiner’ doc,” the Post’s Barbara Hoffman declared in her review, which began, “Maybe it was prophetic that her parents named her Huma—close as it is to “humiliated.”