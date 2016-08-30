Weiner Didn’t “Humiliate” Huma. He Humiliated Himself.

Anthony Weiner’s Twitter account is no more, and neither is his marriage. Huma Abedin announced on Monday that she’s leaving her husband of six years, after The New York Post revealed on Sunday night that the “disgraced ex-congressman has been sexting with a busty brunette out West—and even sent her a lurid crotch shot with his toddler son in the picture.” Her private grief is now headline fodder.

Conservatives responded with punny glee, liberals with pity. But there seemed to be broad agreement, at least among the tabloid newspapers, on this point: Weiner had humiliated his wife.

Humiliated Huma FINALLY dumps sexting Weiner https://t.co/BYzCSCto9d — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 29, 2016

“Sure, you can’t spell humiliation without H-U-M-A, but that was none of our business,” wrote the Post’s Kyle Perry.



“Frankly, Weiner should never have been given so many chances when he publicly humiliated his wife and her boss,” wrote Jaclyn Cashman of the Boston Herald.

