Colin Kaepernick deserves better.

Three days ago, the 49ers quarterback refused to stand for the national anthem. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said later. “To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.” While the NFL has somewhat surprisingly (if tepidly) asserted that Kaepernick is free to act on his conscience, the backlash has been swift and severe. San Francisco’s police union condemned Kaepernick’s actions; rival teams (including the racist one) have done the same; and fans have burned Kaepernick’s jersey in a protest of Kaepernick’s protest.

So far, though, only one player has said he’ll join Kaepernick, Eagles rookie linebacker Myke Tavarres. Tavarres isn’t exactly a star—in fact, he doesn’t even have a guaranteed contract—but that doesn’t mean his decision isn’t risky: Standing with Kaepernick could cost him his career. But for Tavarres, the risk is worth it.

That doesn’t mean that Kaepernick isn’t being supported by other players. Here’s Mike Freeman, who wrote about Kaepernick’s protest for Bleacher Report, testing the waters: