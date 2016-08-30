Paul LePage has finally figured out he may not be equipped to be governor of Maine.

Five years after becoming governor, LePage appears to be figuring this out. Faced with mounting criticism after saying that people of color are “the enemy right now,” LePage said he’s considering stepping down. “I’m looking at all options,” he said while appearing on a Bangor radio station. “I think some things I’ve been asked to do are beyond my ability. I’m not going to say that I’m not going to finish it. I’m not saying that I am going to finish it. ... If I’ve lost my ability to help Maine people, maybe it’s time to move on.”

But LePage also showed that he’s not going to change—and that he thinks that he’s the real victim of his repeated racist remarks. While LePage said there’s “no excuse” for the voicemail he left, he added that being called a racist was “like calling a black man the ‘N’ word or a woman the ‘C’ word.” Saying something racially insensitive while apologizing for making racially insensitive remarks is the most Paul LePage thing possible.

Update: LePage has tweeted a statement: