Is Trump’s jaunt to Mexico the best (fake) state visit ever?

Trump is not a head of state, so his last-minute trip to Mexico on Wednesday is not technically a state visit. But it’s not a vacation either, unless he and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto are going to split a pitcher of virgin margs at Señor Frog’s. Instead, his trip is going to be something state visits rarely are: unpredictable.

Here’s The Washington Post about how state visits usually go down:

Overseas visits by senior U.S. officials normally require weeks of intricate planning on both sides, as every movement and meeting is plotted. When more security is required, such trips become even more complicated.

Trump, on the other hand, gave Mexico less than 24 hours notice. Of course, it’s very possible that Trump is going to be very, very boring in Mexico. His voters are loyal and probably won’t be put off by him shaking hands and playing nice with Peña Nieto. Meanwhile, playing statesman could help win over Republican fence-sitters.