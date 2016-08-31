Defending the Undefendable

He started asking where I purchased my clothing and what books, movies, and television shows I enjoyed. If I told him I’d bought, say, my penny loafers at The Bon Marché, the next time I saw him, I swear to God, he’d be wearing the same penny loafers. I embarrassed him once when he arrived with actual pennies tucked into the shoe creases. I laughed and said, “Ted, that hasn’t been a thing since the early 1960s.”

Browne’s memoir—little of which directly deals with Bundy, since Browne spent little time representing him—makes it easy to see why Ted Bundy tried to emulate his young lawyer. Ted Bundy cultivated surface charm because he didn’t know how to talk to people, and radiated the illusion of success because he was never quite able to establish himself in a career. His need for a vocation seemed, in some ways, to reflect his lack of a real identity.

In interviews conducted while he was on death row, he would tell writers Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth that the first time he ever felt able to make friends or succeed at his job was when, at 21 years old, he worked for Seattle politician Dan Evans’s 1968 gubernatorial campaign. After the campaign ended, so did his sense of security, and perhaps even his sense of self. When, in Florida, Bundy went to trial for the murders of three victims—Lisa Levy, Margaret Bowman, and Kimberly Leach—and was publicly linked to the deaths of dozens more, he clung to the role of lawyer, arguing either ineffectively or disastrously on his own behalf. The more public opinion wrenched “Ted Bundy” out of the category of “human,” the more determined he was to paint himself as someone educated, intelligent, and respected: an attorney.

Even as a young man in the 1960s, John Henry Browne had the kind of life Ted Bundy appears to have longed for. He was untroubled by questions of who he was and how to find his place in the world, and was instead always searching for the next adventure, the next challenge, the next chance to either get in trouble or save the world. (And sometimes—the greatest dream of the decade—to do both things at once.) Browne fell into easy friendships and romantic intimacies, and toured with a rock band, until the siren song of social justice lured him to law school. He went undercover as an inmate to research prison conditions, and came within inches of dosing Spiro T. Agnew with LSD before the then-vice president made a TV appearance.