J.K. Rowling: Jeremy 👏 Corbyn 👏 is 👏 not 👏 Dumbledore 👏 .

In her tweets, Rowling has written what seems like an endless amount of addendums to her series: Dumbledore is gay but not discriminated against by his fellow witches and wizards (you might not have realized, but Hogwarts, while not a great place for mudbloods, is a safe space for the LGBT community). Oh, and Anthony Goldstein is a Jewish wizard but not the only Jewish witch or wizard in Hogwarts. This habit of hers has been perfectly captured by Brian Feldman:

*jk rowling wakes up* what’s today’s tweet *spins large bingo cage* hagrid… is… pansexual and… he later joined isis — brian feldman (@bafeldman) June 8, 2015

But, despite extolling the virtues of imagination (“[Imagination] is the power that enables us to empathise with humans whose experiences we have never shared”) it seems that Rowling can’t stomach the idea of her readers comparing one of her characters to Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

This is coming from someone who revealed that Moaning Myrtle’s full name is actually Myrtle Elizabeth Warren. But, because Corbyn falls outside Rowling’s sphere of acceptable politicians, comparing him to Dumbledore falls outside her space of acceptable imaginings.