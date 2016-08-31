The Ohio abortion pill law was never about protecting the health of women.

Turns out forcing women to take unnecessary extra doses of medication isn’t the best idea. According to a new study, Ohio women experienced more abortion complications after state legislators passed a 2011 law that strictly regulated the use of mifepristone, known as the “abortion pill.”

As reported by ABC News, the law forced Ohio doctors to follow outdated FDA prescription procedures, even though medical literature warned against doing just that. To comply with the law, doctors had to require patients to take an extra dose of mifepristone. The result? Sick women. A lot of them.

From ABC: