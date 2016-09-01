The alt right just had a great night.

They’ve been Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters: the conservatives, libertarians, anarchists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and Breitbart readers who comprise the alt right. When he waded back into the immigration debate with a primetime speech from Phoenix on Wednesday night, many of them seemed worried that he was about to “soften” his position in an attempt to appeal to moderates in the general election.

In the first few minutes of the speech, when the National Review’s Jonah Goldberg wrote, “This parade of horribles is the set up for the softening,” the conservative blog Radix Journal replied, nervously: “Maybe, but I can’t see him saying ‘so now we’re going to give amnesty’ after this.”

An hour into the speech, they were jubilant.