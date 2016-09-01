Donald Trump began his campaign by adopting the harshest possible stance on immigration: to build a “great, great wall on our southern border” and deport the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., among other draconian measures. With his speech Wednesday night in Arizona, there should no longer be any doubt that this is his position through the November election.

In recent weeks, the Trump campaign had dazzled some parts of the press with promises of a pivot to the center and a softening of the tone. These promises were always dubious, since on inspection it was clear that Trump hadn’t modified any parts of his actual policies, such as they were. Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson spoke accurately when she told CNN on August 27, “He hasn’t changed his position on immigration. He’s changed the words that he is saying.”

The change in words was itself a brief-lived transformation. It’s true that Trump started praising the Mexican people as “spectacular”—a word he used while standing beside President Enrique Peña Nieto during his brief jaunt to Mexico City earlier on Wednesday. And Trump’s surrogate Rudy Giuliani, warming up the audience, wore a hat which bore the baffling words “Make Mexico Great Again Also.”

These embarrassing examples of transparent pandering aside, the Trump we saw in Arizona was a return to form. His entire speech was a long nativist tirade about the dangers immigrants of all sorts (the undocumented, refugees, and those who come on legal work visas) pose to America. The themes were familiar to anyone who has paid attention to Trump over the last year, but the tone was, if anything, even more strident and desperate. To go by Trump’s words, immigrants were nothing less than an existential threat to America’s very integrity as a sovereign state.