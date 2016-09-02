Relationships are hard, so is comedy, and the intersection of the two is the primordial ooze for You’re the Worst, now entering its third season on FXX. No show on TV has given its audience such a complete insight into people who are adults only in name. The wealth of insecurities on display aren’t available on your average show about relationships—or your friend’s Instagram feed, or your cousin’s Facebook posts. The first season established the wretchedness of its lovers: Jimmy the one-hit-wonder writer and Gretchen the frustrated music publicist, two unstoppable self-destructive assholes who are comfortable only when they wage war against stability and relationships.

Gretchen and Jimmy have collected around them an expanding universe of jerks: Lindsay (Kether Donohue), a sweet and entitled narcissist and Gretchen’s best friend, is unhappily married to Paul (Allan McLeod), her dopey investment banker husband. Lindsay’s sneering older sister Rebecca (Janet Varney) contends with the daily reality that is her marriage to Vernon, a doctor whose greatest accomplishment is “trash juice,” a toxic mélange of alcohol assembled in an actual rubbish bin lined with a garbage bag. It’s a fitting drink of choice served up at parties throughout the show, but no amount of trash juice can dull Vernon’s abiding boredom with his suburban existence, Jimmy’s writer’s block, Lindsey and Rebecca’s marital woes, or Gretchen’s fear of commitment. Only Edgar—an Iraq War veteran and former heroin addict who suffers from PTSD, Jimmy’s roommate and possibly his only friend—and Paul bring a certain naïve goodness to the proceedings, but they too are manipulated by the unhappiness of their friends and lovers. Here we are dealing with people committed to not doing what is in their best interest. Aging into adulthood, their processes are stunted, their development arrested.

Creator Stephen Falk has described the series as an update to a newlyweds Mad About You-type of show, the romantic comedy that has a license to be cruel: “I just thought that there’s a freedom in British sitcoms for characters to not always be ‘broadcast likable.’” If season one of You’re the Worst was about the push and pull of people dealing with new circumstances, season two dealt with the group’s darker fears: divorce, adultery, failure. But it was Gretchen’s story arc that won widespread acclaim, both popular and critical. Confronted with evidence that boozing, drugs, and dancing till dawn may not be a sustainable model of living, her mood takes a turn. In “Side Bitch,” Jimmy is relieved to learn that Gretchen is sneaking out in the middle of the night not to have an affair but to weep in her car. He walks away satisfied as she sobs without sound, hunched over the steering wheel. The contrast between his good cheer and what she’s been concealing is terrifying, and it’s only just begun. What Jimmy doesn’t know is that Gretchen is severely depressed.

With this shift, You’re the Worst became a show not about people who are the worst, but of a woman at her worst. Gretchen hovers in the background for much of the second season, wearing sweatpants and a blank expression, texting instead of talking, willing herself to disappear and begging Jimmy to leave her. Most people who are clinically depressed find it difficult to confide in anyone. Depression is sensory deprivation of the body, mind, and soul. The depths of a depressive episode obliterate responsibilities, friendships, meals, and most other actions that count as functioning. And severe clinical depression manifests itself differently from patient to patient: some lose appetite, others find solace in food; it can be triggered by grief or trauma, or appear like a bolt from the blue. Major aspects of mental illness have been taboo for thousands of years, because it’s easier to simply lump everything under the heading of “madness.”