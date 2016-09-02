Ron Fournier’s goodbye is the most Ron Fournier article of all time.

You may have heard that Fournier, the real life Carl Diggler is moving to Detroit, one of the few cities in his much-vaunted Real America™. His cushy contract with The Atlantic, where he took brave stands and wrote the same piece about how the political system needs to be disrupted, just in a civil way that doesn’t affect people like Fournier, over and over again, expired.

Fournier’s writing about politics has always been Aspen-ready—he has a holistic vision of leadership that bleeds into his analysis (“But can he LEAD?” sums up 80 percent of Fournier’s writing). But for his grand finale, Fournier set the question of leadership aside (begging the question, “Can Ron Fournier lead?”) and instead put on the cloak of false modesty and wrote about what he’s learned from working in journalism for 30 years.

In a lot of ways, it’s the perfect finale, because it sums up Fournier’s work perfectly. It’s incredibly lazy—there’s nothing here that you wouldn’t get from skimming The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Journalism—and full of platitudes. In his farewell, Fournier approaches “journalism” in the abstract, immaterial, vapid way he has approached politics for years—and yet, in many ways, this is his most revealing column yet.