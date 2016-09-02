Why did it take Donald Trump a year to hire David Bossie?

Bossie is, with Floyd Brown (whom Bossie worked for), Roger Stone, and the traitor David Brock, an OG Clinton hater. He helped craft the anti-Clinton playbook in the ’90s, digging up dirt as early as 1992 on the family, and played an instrumental role in turning the Whitewater scandal into the sacred right-wing text it is today. (If that wasn’t bad enough, Bossie comes to Trump from Citizens United.) And, as of Thursday evening, he is now Donald Trump’s deputy campaign manager. According to The Washington Post, his responsibilities will include “crafting attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton” and “mining past controversies involving her and former president Bill Clinton.”

The Clinton campaign responded as it always does when Trump makes a hire like this: John Podesta released a statement saying that he was shocked—shocked!—that Trump would continue to surround himself with fringe lunatics. “David Bossie is so craven and maniacal that in the heyday of the overreaching Gingrich-era Congress, the top Whitewater conspiracy theorist in the House had to fire him for doctoring evidence,” the statement reads. “This is the latest sign that Donald Trump has put the most extreme elements of the right-wing fringe in the driver’s seat of his campaign.”

But the biggest question surrounding Bossie’s hire is: What took Trump so long? Bossie had reportedly been doing some advising behind the scenes, but the one thing Trump’s campaign has done consistently is collect the architects of the vast right-wing conspiracy that nearly took down the Clintons in the ’90s. With Bossie joining the team, he’s almost completed the set.