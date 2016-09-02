We should be so lucky as to have a taco truck on every corner.

In an abrupt about-face from the Republican Party’s pattern of outreach to Latino voters, on last night’s All in with Chris Hayes, Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez warned that without Donald Trump in the White House, there would be “taco trucks on every corner.”

The internet reacted to this doomsday prophecy with appropriate levels of puzzlement. It seemed to be the kind of vision that would, in fact, make America great again.

Taco trucks on every corner is a deeply personal dream of mine, and he is NOT going to take that from me. https://t.co/sVIjGpWjrP — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 2, 2016

I WOULD LIKE A TACO TRUCK ON EVERY CORNER PLEASE https://t.co/hSREHE0Y9D — darth™ (@darth) September 2, 2016

This was yet another moment when the Trump campaign’s ragtag band of surrogates and supporters veered seriously off-message and the party line. Remember the “Taco Mayor” of East Haven, Connecticut, Republican Joseph Maturo, Jr., who responded, “I might have tacos when I go home” to a reporter who asked him, “What are you doing for the Latino community today?” Considering that the interview took place after federal officials had arrested a “cancerous cadre” of police officers charged with terrorizing Latinos who entered the town, Maturo might have chosen to say something more relevant to the matter at hand. But instead, without missing a beat, he picked the taco.

