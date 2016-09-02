The specter of Donald Trump is haunting the World Bank.

Since the World Bank announced its timeline to select a new president two weeks there has been fierce backlash. Incumbent Jim Yong Kim’s term ends in June 2017. But the bank wants to decide his successor now, and quickly: The timeline outlined by the bank lasts less than a month, from August 25th to September 14th.

“It takes us six months to hire a junior economist. Why are we taking just a month to hire a president?” Daniel Sellen, chair of the bank’s staff association said to the Financial Times. The answer? Donald Trump.

The timeline would allow for a confirmation before the World Bank’s annual meeting in October and, coincidentally, the U.S. general election in November.