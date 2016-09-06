Black Lives Matter takes it from the streets to the runways—London’s airport runways, that is.

For the first time, the Black Lives Matter movement has stopped planes from taking off. Just before dawn on Tuesday, nine Black Lives Matter UK protesters chained themselves to each other on London City Airport’s runway. Flights across Europe were cancelled and delayed, not resuming until lunchtime, after all nine protesters were arrested.

Black people are the first to die not the first to fly. This is why London City Airport has been #shutdown pic.twitter.com/HWvwNirerX — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) September 6, 2016

In a video and series of tweets explaining the protest, the group called out the UK’s contribution to the disproportionate impact of climate change on countries in sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the income disparity between wealthy airport passengers and the low-income, predominantly black neighborhood surrounding the airport, and criticized the British government’s willingness to charter planes to deport migrants after over 3,000 migrants died in the Mediterranean this year due to the denial of safe border crossings by the UK and other European nations. “Black people are the first to die not the first to fly. This is why London City Airport has been #shutdown,” the group tweeted.



While many Black Lives Matter protests have taken over highways and disrupted road traffic, this appears to be the first airport shutdown, as well as the first major BLM protest bringing climate change and migration issues to the forefront.