The late Phyllis Schlafly taught conservatives they were stabbed in the back.

Schlafly, who died Monday at age 92, was one of the most important American right-wing political activists of the last century, ranking with William F. Buckley, Jr. and Roger Ailes. Best known for her unbridled anti-feminism and work in defeating the Equal Rights Amendment, Schlafly’s key contribution was to codify the central myth of the American right: that conservative Republicans are constantly being betrayed by establishment party leaders.

In her popular 1964 book A Choice Not An Echo, which sold more than 3 million copies, Schlafly accused “the secret kingmakers” of the party of constantly undermining conservative champions like Robert Taft and Barry Goldwater and using back-door deals to insure the victory of compromising candidates like Wendell Willkie and Dwight Eisenhower.

If liberal and moderate Republicans have disappeared from American politics, it is in no small part due to the grassroots efforts of Schlafly. Prior to the 1980s, it was quite common for Republicans to be social liberals: Respectable Republican women like Betty Ford and Barbara Bush were bulwarks of Planned Parenthood (founded by Margaret Sanger, who herself became a Republican late in life). Richard Nixon supported the ERA.