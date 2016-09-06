Donald Trump is ahead of Hillary Clinton in a poll, but it’s still not time to panic.

Way back in July, on the first day of the DNC, a lot of people freaked out because Donald Trump overtook Hillary Clinton in FiveThirtyEight’s Now Cast poll. Trump’s lead then came as the result of the post-convention bounce many candidates get, but at the time I wrote that everything was fine: Post-convention bounces are normal and they go away. More importantly, polling doesn’t start to be really indicative until after both conventions—and it doesn’t start to be really, really indicative until after Labor Day. Trump’s went away fairly quickly, thanks in large part to his response to Khizr Khan’s DNC speech, and Clinton’s kept her well ahead of Trump for most of August.

Well, both conventions have come and gone, Labor Day was twelve hours ago, and Donald Trump is leading Hillary Clinton again, sort of—a CNN/ORC poll has Trump leading Clinton by two points, meaning that they are effectively tied. So, is it time to panic now?

Nope.