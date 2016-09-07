Fox News has a long history of on-air sexism. Now, it’s apparent that the network has a long history of behind-the-scenes sexual harassment, too.

This is fitting, perhaps, but not inevitable; sexism and sexual harassment aren’t the same thing. There have been plenty of liberal men who have supported feminist ideas in theory but mistreated women in their private or professional lives. The late Ted Kennedy was a prime example. But deposed Fox CEO Roger Ailes is a unique case because of the congruence between the gender ideals promoted on camera and the allegations about his behavior off camera.

The harassment problem is back in the news—if it ever left—thanks to the $20 million settlement on Tuesday between Fox News’ parent company and former Fox & Friends anchor Gretchen Carlson, whose lawsuit against Ailes sparked an internal investigation that led to his ouster. This is not, on its face, political news. But given Ailes’s role as the ideological shaper of Fox News (not to mention his long history of advising Republican presidential candidates from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump), it’s impossible to ignore the political dimensions of the story. It’s not just the many sexual-harassment claims against Ailes himself or the “locker room” environment at Fox, but that the network promoted on air a politics of male domination.

The sexist ideology of Fox is all the more salient given the 2016 presidential race, a contest between the first woman nominated by a major party and a notorious sexist whose ears Ailes happens to be whispering into. With Trump deploying gender stereotypes against Clinton (saying she doesn’t have “a presidential look” and that she “lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on ISIS”), it’s worth looking at the role sexism plays on the network Ailes co-founded.