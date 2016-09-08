Which gets to the larger question: Can these kinds of laws combat huge, systemic problems like racism and sexism? The answer is obviously no. Ban the box keeps employers from unfairly judging someone by his criminal record, but it can’t keep an employer from being racist. Similarly, a ban on salary histories will keep employers from cementing past pay discrimination, but it won’t keep them from undervaluing women and people of color all on their own.

Indeed, the gender wage gap, the most studied and controversial of pay differentials, exists at least in part because women are just not valued as highly. Women fresh out of college in their first jobs make less than men even when they have the same credentials—major, university, grades. They will go on to make less in virtually every job they choose. In fact, if a swell of women enters a particular occupation, the pay drops. Some of the difference in pay between the genders is due to women ending up in lower-paying jobs or taking time out of their careers to care for family—but not all of it.

You could argue this is because women don’t negotiate as well as men for their starting salaries, so it’s their fault if employers keep giving them low offers. But that doesn’t account for the fact that women often do ask for more money—they are just penalized when they do, since it violates gender norms.

If a woman who gets paid less in her first job continues to have her pay based on previous earnings in every subsequent job, how can she ever outrun it?

It’s true that banning salary histories is not a silver bullet. As Rampell points out, employers may still lowball women and people of color even without a salary history to go on. Eliminating the gender wage gap is an enormous project, one that would require not just policies aimed at transparency, such as banning employers from telling workers they can’t discuss pay between themselves, and strict penalties to discourage unequal pay. It would also take a slew of proactive steps.

One might be the other part of Massachusetts’s new law, which got far less coverage in the press: mandating equal pay for comparable work, not just identical work. The idea was actually tried in the ’70s and ’80s: State governments reviewed their own pay scales to see whether women who were basically performing the same kind of work as men in different jobs were being paid less (think of housekeepers making less than car cleaners). They found the answer was yes, so they increased those women’s pay—and in the process reduced the gender wage gap by nearly 20 percent. A national policy could have brought it down by over a quarter.

It will also take measures that level the playing field for women at work who are still saddled with most of the labor at home. Paid family leave and affordable, consistent child care, for example, both boost women’s wages.

These are all big and politically unlikely priorities, however. Banning salary histories is a much smaller, more quickly achievable ask.

Rampell’s final concern is that job applicants will suffer if employers drag their feet in the hiring process because they have to come up with a salary offer on their own. It will certainly take some adjusting on the part of employers. But relying on the shortcut of past compensation to determine the true value of a job or candidate is not a defensible choice—it’s lazy. If companies want an easy out, they can do what others have started doing and just take salary negotiations out of the process altogether.

Getting rid of salary histories is not going to end unfair pay. But it can eliminate one particular barrier to equal compensation facing women and people of color—and there’s just no good reason to keep it in place.