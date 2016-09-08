Join The New Republic and three of our nation’s leading environmental activists for a critical public conversation on climate change, its social, political, and biological impact, and what can be done now to arrest, and where possible reverse, its deadly progress.
Writer and organizer Bill McKibben, Reverend Lennox Yearwood Jr., nationally-known environmental campaigner and president of the Hip Hop Caucus, and Elizabeth Yeampierre, respected environmental justice attorney and executive director of Uprose, will explore the latest strategies to combat climate change in conversation with New Republic Editor Eric Bates.
When: Tuesday, September 20, 2016 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM (EDT)
Where: 333 W 23rd St - 333 West 23rd Street Silas Theatre, New York, NY 10011
Topics will include:
- How can the United States most effectively mobilize to halt global warming. What is needed to defeat climate change? What are the primary obstacles? How can we overcome them?
- Mobilization as a socially transformative process—the social and economic benefits.
- Climate Justice: How do we focus attention on the front-line communities most affected? And how do we involve those communities in the process?
This event was inspired by Bill McKibben’s recent article, “A World At War”, in The New Republic’s September 2016 issue, outlining a battle plan to defeat climate change. McKibben urgently calls on the United States—its government, the unrivaled capacity of its private sector and the resourcefulness of its people—to make a dedicated commitment to stop, and even reverse, the negative impacts of climate change.