Join The New Republic and three of our nation’s leading environmental activists for a critical public conversation on climate change, its social, political, and biological impact, and what can be done now to arrest, and where possible reverse, its deadly progress.



Writer and organizer Bill McKibben, Reverend Lennox Yearwood Jr., nationally-known environmental campaigner and president of the Hip Hop Caucus, and Elizabeth Yeampierre, respected environmental justice attorney and executive director of Uprose, will explore the latest strategies to combat climate change in conversation with New Republic Editor Eric Bates.

When: Tuesday, September 20, 2016 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM (EDT)

Where: 333 W 23rd St - 333 West 23rd Street Silas Theatre, New York, NY 10011