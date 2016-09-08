Iber begins in Mexico, where the post-revolutionary government put cultural workers in an important political role, most famously sponsoring leftist muralists such as Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros. Then, in the 1930s, President Lázaro Cárdenas made Mexico a haven for radical émigrés. The most famous, Leon Trotsky, was not only leader of socialist opposition to the USSR but also the author of Literature and Revolution and an associate of André Breton. One famous socialist muralist (Rivera) helped bring Trotsky to Mexico, while another (Siqueiros) personally tried to assassinate him.

Trotsky succumbed to another assassination attempt in 1940. His surviving associates weathered World War II, during which Communists in Mexico and the United States joined up with their governments in the name of Allied victory. The end of the war, and the onset of the diplomatic Cold War, brought a startling change of fortune for dissident leftists, some of whom followed their bitter anti-Stalinism into the arms of the U.S. government. These “anti-Communist entrepreneurs,” as Iber calls them, responded to the activities of the Soviet-backed World Peace Congress movement by offering to take up the franchise of the Congress for Cultural Freedom in Latin America.

Iber’s decision to start his chronology early makes it easy to see things from the point of view of CCF collaborators like Julián Gorkin; a revolutionary socialist, he escaped the radical fratricide of the Spanish Civil War only to suffer permanent physical scarring from an assault by Stalinists in Mexico City, and then became a major CIA collaborator in the Latin American CCF. Besides showing the reasons for collaboration, the meaning of collaboration is itself complicated. Consider that Leon Trotsky actively tried to testify before HUAC, the congressional anti-Communist panel that would come into its own under McCarthy. But Trotsky planned to use his address to denounce Stalinism and also to incite the workers of the United States to revolution. In the event, the committee, far from seducing him, refused him even the ability to enter the U.S. to testify.

For many writers, especially those on the anti-Stalinist left, this would lead them to a sympathetic portrayal of the American side of the cultural cold war. It is a strength of Iber’s book, and a testament to his political sensibilities, that he refuses to let a narrative that starts with heroically embattled anti-Stalinists become a vindication of “independent” intellectuals or an apology for their dance with the American state. He shows how, besides compromising themselves with CIA money, the exiles fundamentally misunderstood Latin America. With their European-derived anti-totalitarian focus, they could not adapt to a region where there was no direct experience of Communist oppression but plenty of resentment against local reactionaries and their American patrons. In a particularly galling example, Gorkin read aloud “a generic telegram of support for cultural freedom” from the U.S.-backed military dictator of Guatemala—and was shocked when other CCF associates objected.

The fact that the CCF attracted Latin Americans critical of American foreign policy showed that it was never a total CIA instrument. A younger generation, eager to blaze a new path away from the vulgar anti-Communism that would defend dictatorship in Guatemala, helped bring about what Iber identifies as the Latin American CCF’s greatest (but ironic) victory. Individuals active in the Cuban Association for Cultural Freedom, it turns out, played a number of notable supporting roles in the event that would reshape all of Latin American politics, the Cuban Revolution. One, Jorge Mañach, was responsible for editing “History Will Absolve Me,” the courtroom speech that made Castro an acknowledged leader in the Cuban opposition; another, Mario Llerena, smuggled New York Times reporter Herbert Matthews into the sierra for the interviews which, according to Fulgencio Batista, made Castro “a legendary figure.” Even as the U.S. backed Batista until almost the bitter end, CCFers worked to bring him down.