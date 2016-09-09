It’s not easy to become a woman anywhere. The years-long passage between what, if you’re lucky, is the bold and relatively invulnerable era of girlhood, and (again, if you’re lucky) the self-possession and confidence of adulthood, is fraught. And while so many recent books have taken on the subject of “girlhood” and troubled girlhood—Gone Girl, The Girl on the Train, Girl in the Dark—they play up the drama of transformation more often than they address the ordeal of finding oneself in a suddenly altered reality, one that makes bodies objects of appraisal and potential violation and where there’s a confounding mix of new threats and desires, power and concessions.

WELCOME TO THE GODDAMN ICE CUBE: CHASING FEAR AND FINDING HOME IN THE GREAT WHITE NORTH by Blair Braverman Ecco, 288 pp., $25.99

When Blair Braverman enrolled at age 18 in a Norwegian “folk school”—a self-guided education program with the “distinctly Scandinavian” aim of fostering “uncomfortable self-awareness”—she wanted to learn how to dogsled. From an early age, Braverman, a child of Southern California, had been transfixed by the idea of the far north, of skiing toward the top of the world in the bracing cold, with just reindeer and the Northern Lights to guide her. Her teacher at the folk school had his teenage charges jump into a frigid polar river so that, by learning to force their ice-numbed limbs into action, they would be prepared to save themselves. It’s the only wisdom he had to impart, he later told Braverman: “how to be cold,” by which he meant, “How to live.”

It’s a lesson she returns to repeatedly throughout Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube: Chasing Fear and Finding Home In the Great White North, a lyrical, time-skipping memoir of her adventures in the northlands of Norway, Alaska, and Wisconsin. More broadly, it’s a first-person meditation on what it means to come of age as a woman in a place that doesn’t accept your presence. “I’ve spent more than half my life pointed northward,” Braverman writes, “trying to answer private questions about violence and belonging and cold.”

The violence comes early. When Braverman first went to Norway at 10 years old, on a chance family sabbatical, she found a country so safe that mothers could leave their babies in strollers on the street while they shopped and young girls could explore from one end of the city to the other without a chaperone. It was, as her parents would later comfort themselves, “a good place for a girl.” But when Braverman returned to the country at 16, as a high school foreign exchange student, the intervening years had somehow made Norway less safe, at least for her. The father of the host family she’s placed with, a man she calls Far, watches her with a sexual aggression she only dimly comprehends; over the course of the year she stays, he goes on to touch her inappropriately, follow her to a friend’s house at night, and relish opportunities to physically and psychologically dominate her.