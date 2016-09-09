Under the Republican standard, prosecutors would have to prove in all cases that defendants acted with knowing intent, and that they knew the activity was unlawful (or at least should have known).

This would have a far-reaching effect on corporate crimes. One often cited example involves the Peanut Corporation of America, which shipped salmonella-tainted peanuts across the country, sickening hundreds of people and killing nine. Last year, a Georgia court sentenced Stewart Parnell, the company’s CEO, to 28 years in prison on conspiracy charges, as well as the introduction of adulterated food.

If the House Republican provision became law, Stewart Parnell could only be found guilty if prosecutors presented evidence that he knew the peanuts were tainted, and that shipping them would amount to a felony for conspiracy. Given that Parnell probably never wrote an email that said, “let’s ship bad peanuts all over the country, which as you all know constitutes a federal crime,” getting a conviction on actions that killed nine people would be next to impossible. In effect, Parnell would be able to use ignorance of the law as a defense.

A blanket allowance of willful blindness wouldn’t just prevent corporate criminals from paying the price. It would also undermine corporate governance practices in favor of a strategy of not knowing too much. “Corporations collectively may act so that information of wrongdoing is not disseminated to decision-makers who might correct it,” said Public Citizen’s Weissman in his Senate testimony.

To a large extent, this already happens today. Don Blankenship, the CEO of Massey Energy, was convicted last December for conspiring to violate safety standards that led to the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster. Blankenship argued that he didn’t knowingly enter into a conspiracy, and while he was convicted, it was only on a lesser misdemeanor charge. Under the Republicans’ new mens rea standard, even that misdemeanor wouldn’t be prosecutable, unless knowing and willful criminal intent were proven.

The Republicans’ attempt to insert this damaging provision into criminal justice reform has already had a rotten consequence: It’s opened a rift in what had been a bipartisan effort. That’s why the effort looks all but dead this year.

Liberals have speculated that the only reason the Koch brothers teamed up on reducing mass incarceration was to make corporate crimes harder to prosecute through the back door. And to be clear, it’s not like there’s a massive rush to prosecute white-collar crime right now; the purpose of criminal justice reform is to reduce mass incarceration, not to make hard-to-indict crimes even harder. Plus, in the wake of the financial crisis, we should be pushing to make executives more responsible for the actions of their companies, not less.

The same conservatives denouncing Clinton’s statements about classified information as an inadequate “ignorance defense” are political allies of the Republicans pushing for an ignorance defense for corporate executives. Sometimes, in fact, they’re one and the same: Bob Goodlatte, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, keeps describing Clinton’s email conduct as “careless” and “reckless.” In a letter to FBI Director Comey that said the non-prosecution of Clinton “defies logic,” Goodlatte even cited a part of the espionage statute that allows for prosecution based on “gross negligence” rather than “knowing intent.” But his criminal-justice reform bill would supersede that very statute.

Liberals should also be careful here. If they keep defending Clinton by saying she didn’t know material she distributed was classified, they play into the hands of Republican efforts to immunize corporate criminals. Ultimately, this whole strange debate reveals the dangers of partisans lunging to defend any conduct from a member of their own party and condemn any conduct from the other side. They could have widespread negative ramifications—even if that wasn’t their intent.