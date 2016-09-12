Indeed, Trumpism isn’t a strategy for economic growth at all. He’s abandoned the GOP’s traditional playbook, standing opposed to the perilous concepts of growth, transformation, and, above all, “creative destruction.” His actual proposals read like a supply-sider’s wildest dream, but his pitch to voters is couched in assurances that Medicare and Social Security will be protected and that they will get a “better deal” from rivals like China and Mexico. Growth, in Trump’s world, isn’t good in and of itself, especially if it hurts his downscale white base.

The real escape from the stranglehold of growth, however, was achieved on the left of the American political spectrum. Sanders’s discussion of a “rigged economy” was an effort to break free from New Democrat economic orthodoxy. We’ve had periods of “economic growth” over the past three decades, Sanders’s argument ran, but that hasn’t translated at all into a healthy economic life for the majority of Americans. Sanders also argued that this economic growth more often than not ran parallel with a relative decline in the standard of living enjoyed by most Americans.

Sanders’s shattering of the New Democratic model, which came on the heels of Occupy Wall Street and its offshoot movements, came at a fortuitous time for leftist Democratic politics. A deluge of academic research has confirmed that economic growth is not a reliable indicator of broad-based economic health. The greatest contribution to this field in recent years has been Thomas Piketty’s totemic work, Capital in the Twenty-First Century, which argued that over the last four decades the overwhelming majority of the population in the United States has witnessed a relative decline in income and standard of living—all while economic growth has continued apace.

Studies also show that the usual means of conferring broad-based growth—tax cuts and credits—aren’t as effective at fueling economic activity as programs that target those most in need of assistance. All of this was reflected in Sanders’s platform, which included a large transfer of wealth from the rich, an expansion of Social Security, a rise in minimum wage, guaranteed health care, free college, and big investments in infrastructure.

The tide has indeed risen since 1980, but many of the boats have taken on water. If general growth is no longer a barometer for economic health, Sanders’s campaign was the beginning of a search for new criteria.



Many critics, most notably Andrew Sullivan in his essay for New York magazine, adhere to the view that the present revolt against neoliberal economics is but the latest chapter in the hysterical nature of mass democratic life. This is in keeping with a long tradition in American politics that has seen populism, those revolts against politics as usual, as momentary, irrational flare-ups nourished by nostalgia in a changing world.

As chronicled by mid-century historians such as Richard Hofstadter, the populist revolt of the 1890s, spearheaded by firebrands like William Jennings Bryan, fed primarily off an idealized vision of the past, claiming to resurrect the myth of the independent “yeoman” farmer. It was the revolt of the artisan-craftsman against the satanic mill and factory. Hofstadter argued that populism could not be divorced from its dark cousin: the American “paranoid style,” which sees in the machinations of far-off bureaucrats the signs of a creeping conspiracy, and interprets the great consolidation of wealth endemic to industrial society as the greedy avarice of “economic royalists” or an aristocratic oligarchy.

Needless to say, some of these claims are the marks of a paranoid mind, while others are just plain empirical description. And to be sure, there’s much nostalgia in the current populist revolt, specifically on Trump’s side. But we’d be mistaken to see solely nostalgia and hysteria within the entire 2016 revolt. Populism can also be seen as a revolt from below over the quality of economic life and the meaning of work. As Hofstadter’s student, Christopher Lasch, argued, American populism offered a “producerist vision” of economic health, one that valued craft, sustainability, localism, and autonomy, as opposed to a corporate vision of inevitable exponential growth and industrialization.

It is in this tradition that we should place Sanders’s rise. Although to call Sanders a classic populist blurs his more social democratic heritage, he was in search throughout his campaign for a more producerist vision of economic health, geared for an advanced industrial society like our own. Sanders has made it excusable to mention the interests of workers, as opposed to that of growth and profit, when it comes to gauging economic health. His egalitarian vision has gone a long way towards expanding our collective vocabulary for considering economic life. And that vocabulary, in significant ways, has become embedded in the platform of the Democrat who defeated him in the primary and will likely occupy the Oval Office come 2017.