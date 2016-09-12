As a backup quarterback, Colin Kaepernick likely will be sitting on the bench for the San Francisco 49ers’ opening game of the NFL season on Monday night. But there will be more eyes on him—at least before kickoff—than the starting quarterback, whom most Americans couldn’t pick out of a lineup. Kaepernick may well be the most famous athlete in America right now, and not for anything he did with a football. A little more than two weeks ago, he sat out the national anthem before a preseason game because, as he later explained, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

A lot has happened since then to keep this story on the front page. Kaepernick jerseys were burned, while sales of it skyrocketed. There were the dueling hashtags of #VeteransAgainstKaepernick and #VeteransForKaepernick. Some notable current and former NFL players and coaches—including Niners legend Jerry Rice and Kaepernick’s former coach, Jim Harbaugh—expressed displeasure with his message or tactics, while others declared their support. Some went a step further: teammate Eric Reid joined Kaepernick in kneeling during the anthem at last week’s final preseason game, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane and soccer star Megan Rapinoe also refrained from standing during anthems at their games. President Barack Obama was even asked to weigh in on the controversy during a press conference in China this week:

He’s exercising his Constitutional right to make a statement. I think there’s a long history of sports figures doing so.... I don’t doubt his sincerity, based on what I’ve heard. I think he cares about some real, legitimate issues that have to be talked about. And if nothing else, what he’s done is he’s generated more conversation around some topics that need to be talked about.



It would be foolish, given the level of attention the simple act of sitting (or kneeling) has garnered, to declare Kaepernick’s protest a mere kerfuffle. It exposed a fault line between hardline patriots, who believe the national flag and anthem are beyond reproach, and citizens for whom patriotism is not absolute or unconditional but rather contingent on the country’s treatment of its citizens. But as a black woman born and raised in America, it will never surprise me to learn that a person of color—no matter his wealth or prominence—has a complicated or even contentious relationship with the U.S. flag or “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

I grew up visiting an aunt in Grand Rapids, Michigan who hung David Hammons’s African American flag on the wall in her family room, rather than flying the traditional red, white, and blue on her lawn. I attended predominantly black public schools in Baltimore, Maryland, that taught us James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (sometimes referred to as the “black national anthem”) in tandem with any number of patriotic songs that were penned during the slavery or Jim Crow eras.