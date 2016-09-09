The North Dakota Access Pipeline is about to become a big issue.

A federal judge on Friday rejected Native Americans’ request to halt construction on the pipeline until their lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers—the group that authorized the pipeline—is settled. However, the federal government quickly stepped in to say authorization for construction near Lake Oahe would be temporarily suspended, a victory for protesters who say the project poses environmental risks and could damage the ancestral lands of the Standing Rock Sioux.

Rumors true. Feds halt work near res. Native organizers win temporary but huge victory. What happens when you fight https://t.co/InqFBwrSmx — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) September 9, 2016

Thousands have made their way to North Dakota in support of the Standing Rock Sioux. Last week, Green Party candidate Jill Stein was in North Dakota and made headlines for spray-painting a bulldozer. On Thursday, stars of the Justice League took to Twitter in defense of the Standing Rock Sioux. And next Tuesday, Bernie Sanders is set to attend protests at the White House, a move that will only elevate the controversy further.



The treatment of protesters has also been an issue. Last week dogs were unleashed on Native Americans in North Dakota, and on Friday the National Guard was called in to monitor demonstrations.