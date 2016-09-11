Instead, she should take this opportunity to be as transparent as possible regarding the state of her health and what happened earlier this morning at a ceremony in New York City commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9/11. Because by all appearances—and unfortunately, appearances are what count as this video bounces across the internet and is played on endless repeat on cable—it looks quite bad:

It could be nothing. Maybe she’s just exhausted from campaigning non-stop for the past year and more. She really could have been overheated (the temperature was in the low 80s, but it definitely felt hot and muggy). She is 68, after all, these things happen.

But alarmist, right-wing conspiracy theories about Clinton’s health will only thrive in the dark. They will become a part of the mainstream discourse if no light is shed on them. Clinton’s instinct is to hold the press at bay, to assert that she’s “feeling great,” nothing to see here, let’s move on. In this instance, it would be more beneficial to her campaign to open up and take the public into her confidence.