Time travel was once unnecessary because it was all-but-guaranteed: If Jesus didn’t return on your watch, you died knowing he’d wake you up on Judgment Day.

At some point, though, physicists themselves seemed to go too far, increasingly abstracting what we could conceptualize as our lived experience. “If you could stop every atom in its position and direction,” a character in Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia argues, “and if your mind could comprehend all the actions thus suspended, then if you were really, really good at algebra you could write the formula for the future; and although nobody can be so clever as to do it, the formula must exist just as if one could.” It is not difficult, in this formula, to recognize that we’ve long had a name for the mind that can comprehend every action and understand the formula that binds them all: God. Despite the massive rhetorical divide between science and religion in the contemporary landscape, it’s hard not to spot the yearning that physicists have for this divine language. As with the fatalism inherent in the dogma of predestination, Gleick notes that there “is something perverse about a scientist’s believing that the future is already complete—locked down tight, no different from the past.”

Ever questing for this divine formula, this absolute truth, scientists have in the process managed to call into question some of our day-to-day experience. Physicist Freeman Dyson, writing in 1979, claimed that “the division of space-time into past, present, and future is an illusion.” That may be the case, but for most of us this is cold comfort. Quantum mechanics does little to help us face regret over our past actions, nor will the knowledge of relativity relieve our anxiety about the future. In a letter to the widow of a recently deceased friend, Einstein once wrote: “Now he has departed from this strange world a little ahead of me. That means nothing. People like us, who believe in physics, know that the distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.” Good for him; the rest of us—even those of us who believe in physics—still have to grieve.

Time, Gleick reminds us, is ultimately not just a dimension, a concept, a mathematical abstraction. It is a function of our memory, a record of our deeds, a measure of our lives. “What is time? Things change, and time is how we keep track.”

At their best, time travel narratives can push us to question some of the very basic premises of what makes us human. Robert A. Heinlein, whose “By His Bootstraps” (1941) and “‘All You Zombies’” (1959) rank as some of the most intricately plotted and executed science fiction stories ever written, use time travel to ask the question: What happens when you’re forced to confront an older self, a younger self, or both at the same time? During its heyday, science fiction used breaking discoveries to ask questions like these: How does one define the self? Does one’s identity exist outside of one’s memories, or outside of one’s biology?

But as physics moved on from four dimensions to five, six, even ten dimensions, relying on formulae and terms that were increasingly removed from anything resembling our lived experience, popular science fiction began to lose interest, returning to stories in which time functions like an arrow, a predictable chronology with a path that can be altered but probably shouldn’t be. Science fiction regressed to this simplified, chronological view of history, mainly because it works. “A century after Einstein discovered that perfect simultaneity is a chimera,” Gleick writes, “the technology of our interconnected world relies on simultaneity as never before. When telephone-network switches get out of sync, they drop calls. While no physicist ‘believes in’ absolute time, humanity has established a collective official timescale, preached by a choir of atomic clocks.”

Most of time travel fiction these days is designed to help us swallow the bitter pill that this life is the one we’re stuck with—trying to make things better will only backfire.

In The Terminator (1984), the past can be changed, but it’s a bad idea, and the human heroes do their best to keep things steady. By Twelve Monkeys (1996), even time travelers can’t change the past; Bruce Willis’s James Cole can go back to observe, but repeatedly has to correct people that he’s not there to stop the impending apocalypse—even then, he’s driven mad by the inability to live in multiple time periods. Whether these stories dealt with killing Hitler (including 2012’s Looper) or the follies of trying to make money with a sports almanac from the future, the time travel narratives of the last few decades have become increasingly conservative, less concerned with possibility and wonder, and more concerned with caution and apprehension. “Confusion about past and future,” Gleick concludes, “cannot be tolerated.” Just ask James Cole.

From Back to the Future II to Stephen King’s saving-JFK novel 11/23/63, the lesson one learns again and again is that trying to improve the world through time travel is a fool’s game, creating far worse problems than whatever you’d hoped to fix. Most of time travel fiction these days is one way or another designed to help us swallow the bitter pill that this life is the one we’re stuck with, that trying to make things better will only backfire. The paradoxes of time travel are never there to truly be solved; they exist only to clarify the question. The question isn’t really, “Should you kill Baby Hitler?” But rather, “How do we best come to terms with a world where evil exists?”

Reading Faster now, seventeen years after it was first published, is a dystopian exercise: Gleick, lamenting how mindlessly sped up our world was then, had no inkling yet of smartphones, of Twitter and Snapchat, of the nightmarish acceleration that has only continued without signs of abating. Consumerism demands a perpetual restlessness, an unslakable thirst, a steady anxiety that drives us at greater and greater speeds. Time Travel, by contrast, comes across as something of an antidote: a reminder of the way that one of literature’s great powers is to remind us that this might be the best of all possible worlds, and that we are here because we could be nowhere else.