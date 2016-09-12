David Cameron’s political career is officially over.

The erstwhile British prime minister and rumored pig-abuser is stepping down as Conservative MP of Witney, effective immediately. In a statement quoted by The Daily Telegraph, Cameron explained:



In my view, the circumstances of my resignation as Prime Minister and the realities of modern politics make it very difficult to continue on the backbenches without the risk of becoming a diversion to the important decisions that lie ahead for my successor in Downing Street and the Government.

This is probably true. The U.K. is mid-Brexit, and it is all Cameron’s fault. He campaigned on a promise to put Brexit to a public referendum, then tried—and failed—to convince Britain to stay in the European Union. He tried to outmaneuver the right wing, only to unleash a reactionary, xenophobic strain of the electorate that ended up taking control of Britain’s fate. It is hard to think of a more foolish bet in recent political history—so much to lose, so comparatively little to gain—and Cameron lost big time.

No one should be surprised Cameron has relinquished his last vestige of power. But for Britain’s sake, he should’ve resigned a long time ago.