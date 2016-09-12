Donald Trump wants to turn “basket of deplorables” into Hillary Clinton’s “47 percent” moment. It won’t work.

Whatever you think of its accuracy, it was widely assumed that Clinton’s assertion late last week that half of Trump’s voters could be put in a “basket of deplorables” was a poor political move. The New York Times’s Charles Blow reflected the consensus on Monday: “Candidates do themselves a tremendous disservice when they attack voters rather than campaigns. Whatever advantage is procured through the rallying of one’s own base is outweighed by what will be read as divisiveness and disdain.”

And Trump, smelling blood, spent the weekend—before Clinton’s pneumonia stole the show—transparently suggesting that this was Clinton’s 47 percent moment.

While Hillary said horrible things about my supporters, and while many of her supporters will never vote for me, I still respect them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2016

Hillary Clinton just had her 47% moment. What a terrible thing she said about so many great Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2016

Clinton, of course, did not write off nearly half the country, like Mitt Romney did. (And unlike Romney, an argument could be made that writing off those people was justified.) But Blow is right—denigrating the electorate is almost always bad politics.