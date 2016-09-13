For years, Republican partisans, often working in outlets like Fox News or Breitbart, have promoted conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton’s heath—that she’s never recovered from her 2012 concussion, that her weak heart prevents her from climbing stairs, that she carries around a hidden defibrillator, and that she suffers from dysphasia, among many other alleged ailments. Donald Trump has tried to piggyback on these unsubstantiated theories by saying Clinton lacks “strength” and “stamina.” Last December, he said on Fox News that “she’s not strong enough to be president. We need a president who can go 24 hours a day, seven days a week—she can’t do it.” In the same interview, he said Clinton “goes to sleep” when she’s not on the campaign trail.

Clinton’s dizzy spell during a 9/11 memorial on Sunday, exacerbated by the slowness of her campaign in explaining to the press that the cause was pneumonia, means that these sexist, once-fringe speculations are now aired by mainstream media.

On Monday, NPR commentator Cokie Roberts, a paragon of beltway respectability, said that Democrats were “nervously beginning to whisper about having her step aside and finding another candidate”; she didn’t cite a single source for this claim. On the same day, Charlie Rose, the embodiment of sonorous PBS self-seriousness, asked former President Bill Clinton if his wife’s pneumonia was caused by her concussion four years ago. Rose’s scientific illiteracy (pneumonia is a lung infection) was not that far removed from Fox News’ Sean Hannity suggestion in August that Clinton’s facial expressions were “seizure-like.”

In taking up the issue of Clinton’s health in the most sensationalistic ways possible, Rose and Roberts are helping to amplify the very sexist narrative Trump has worked so hard to promote. On Monday, on the podcast Keeping It 1600, former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett astutely analyzed Trump’s strategy: