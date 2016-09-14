Donald Trump won’t reveal his medical records on Dr. Oz after all.

Earlier this week, in a not subtle at all announcement designed to make him look transparent and healthy and Hillary Clinton look like an infirm liar, Trump said he would appear on Dr. Oz on Thursday to reveal the results of a physical taken a week ago, along with other information relating to his health.

As Jeet Heer wrote yesterday, the Trump campaign quickly backed away from its commitment to full transparency for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear. In an appearance on MSNBC Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway sounded the retreat, “I don’t know why we need such extensive medical reporting when we all have a right to privacy.” And now, Trump, who is taping his appearance on Wednesday morning, has completed his about-face: Trump will not release any records or, it seems, reveal any meaningful information—i.e. anything that comes from a real doctor who isn’t a quack—about his health.

Instead, according to CNN, Trump will “discuss his physical activity, dietary habits, and broader health-related issues.” (Presumably that means: Golf, McDonald’s, and “I am the healthiest person to ever run for president.”) In other words, Trump is going on Dr. Oz to continue to needle Clinton for having pneumonia and not being transparent, even while being completely opaque about his own health.