Trump is popular in the conservative steel towns in central and northern Pennsylvania, and Toomey needs those voters in November. But he also needs to clinch the handful of suburban districts that ring Philadelphia, the swing districts in most statewide races. Voters there are wealthy, white, and have college degrees—all indicators that Trump will have a hard time winning them over. Toomey therefore needs to convince those voters to split their tickets, backing Hillary Clinton for president and him for Senate. (Clinton is currently up in Pennsylvania by a fairly comfortable six points.)

It all hinges on portraying himself as a crossover candidate, much like Rob Portman. But Toomey has had a harder time separating himself from Trump—in part because denouncing him might drive his Republican base away. His attempts to differentiate himself from the nominee have been wishy-washy at best. When The Washington Post asked him whether he would endorse Donald Trump in August, he replied that he was “still learning things about this nominee.”

Meanwhile, challenger Katie McGinty is bent on yoking Toomey to Trump. For now, it seems to be working. In the aftermath of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, when McGinty delivered a speech tying her opponent to the Republican nominee, she climbed into the lead. Real Clear Politics now has her running neck and neck with Toomey. His best bet would be to continue arguing that keeping the Senate in Republican hands would act as a check on a President Clinton.

New Hampshire, like Pennsylvania, has a history of split-ticket voting. The Granite State elected a senator from a different political party than its presidential choice seven times in the last century, or 44 percent of the time. The state did so as late as 2004, when it backed John Kerry for president and Republican Senator Judd Gregg. That ought to be good news for Kelly Ayotte, the Republican incumbent.

But there is a chance she will lose her Senate seat to Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan. Like Toomey, Ayotte has struggled to put daylight between herself and the Republican nominee, while keeping her Republican base placated. Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary in spectacular fashion back in February, carrying more than 100,000 votes. No other candidate even came close. She needs to make sure she can shore up their support.

But she’s in a tough position. Her husband was in the military, and she’s a woman. Without speaking out against what Trump has said about Gold Star families, veterans, John McCain, and women in this campaign and beyond, she risks looking disingenuous. She and Hassan are essentially tied in the polls, even as Clinton leads by five points.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is in a far better position than Ayotte. He may well outperform Trump in Iowa, a state where the Republican nominee is already up around four points. “Iowans have a tendency to split their tickets between Republicans and Democrats, and that tendency has almost always benefited Grassley,” The Des Moines Register wrote in late August. The Republican senator, first elected in 1980, has “received tens of thousands of votes from registered Democrats” over his 36 years in the Senate, often outperforming the other Republicans competing in statewide races there (in 2004, he won 286,218 more votes than George W. Bush).

In one sense, Marco Rubio may be in the strongest position of all these Republican establishment figures banking on split-ticket voters to hang on to their Senate seats. He has the distinct advantage of spending months during the Republican primary ridiculing Donald Trump in the hopes that it would stop him on his glide path to the Republican nomination. “You know what they say about men with small hands,” he said at a Republican debate. He followed it up with similar salvos: “Donald is not going to make America great, he’s going to make America orange.” He also called Trump a “con man.” If Rubio wanted to differentiate himself from the Republican nominee, that ought to have done the trick.

Back in the spring, his campaign and network of super PACs also advertised heavily in Florida, in Cuban-American districts like Miami-Dade, claiming Rubio as a native son. One ad, narrated in Spanish, begins: “This time we can make one of our own be the next president. Marco Rubio, proud son of Miami. He knows our streets. Our communities. Our passions. Understands our dreams. Believes in our future. Because he has never forgotten where he comes from.” The Hispanic voters in Florida will likely be the crucial demographic swinging Florida to Clinton, who is essentially tied with Trump in the Sunshine State. But Rubio, a proud son of Miami, may have an even stronger claim to their votes. Like other candidates hoping to split the ticket, Rubio is using local connections and local issues to his advantage.