Colin Powell clearly doesn’t respect Donald Trump. But what about his “friend” Hillary Clinton?

Most of the media coverage of Powell’s leaked emails has gone to his comments about the Republican presidential candidate. Powell, who served three Republican presidents, describes Trump as a “national disgrace” and an “international pariah,” while slamming the “racist” movement he’s leading. In other emails, Powell says Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, one of Trump’s closest advisers, is “right-wing nutty” and “a jerk.”

But Powell’s comments about Clinton, though less incendiary, do not suggest he’s running to her candidacy with open arms. This one is particularly notable:

This is a good Colin Powell email pic.twitter.com/66krJvciYL — Will Rahn (@willrahn) September 14, 2016

That’s some email! And, while I can’t speak for Powell, it’s not how a lot of (most?) people talk about their friends. (I talk about my friends like that.)