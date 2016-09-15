Trump’s appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, which was taped on Wednesday, could not have been more perfectly timed. Though it was booked before Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia-related fainting spell on Sunday, Trump made sure to capitalize on his fortune by playing coy for days about his own medical records. He promised to provide more information, then said he wouldn’t, and finally brought two pages’ worth onto the show (the same day, incidentally, that a poll revealed nearly half of voters think Clinton’s health could hurt her ability to serve). By submitting to this pseudo-checkup from Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump was able to drive a false narrative that had emerged from the fever swamps of the alt-right—Hillary’s allegedly bad health—still further into the mainstream.

This is how the Oz stunt paid off, before it even aired or we saw what was in Trump's "report." https://t.co/1IOAjN2sXh — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 15, 2016

Newly released medical reports from @HillaryClinton and @realDonaldTrump lead the network evening newscasts across the board. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 14, 2016

In other words, Trump had already gotten what he wanted from Oz even before the show was taped. That explains why the hourlong episode was a self-serious charade. Oz treated the first 20 minutes as if it was a real check-up, asking his patient about his medical history, exercise regimen, and diet. Trump said nothing revealing—everyone lies to their primary care physician in private, so why tell the truth to a celebrity doctor on TV?—except perhaps that he believes giving speeches is “a pretty healthy act. And I really enjoy doing it; a lot of times these rooms are very hot, like saunas; and I guess that’s a form of exercise.”

As for Trump’s health, we don’t know significantly more about it than we did two days ago. Trump’s doctor says he’s healthy, but the two-page document Trump showed to Oz does not count as transparency. Trump made a number of typically boastful pronouncements—that he “beat” hay fever as an adult, can “hit the [golf] ball as far” at 70 as he could when he was younger, that he feels four years younger than his “good friend,” the 39-year-old quarterback Tom Brady—but there’s no reason to believe he’s any healthier than Hillary Clinton, her bout with the pneumonia notwithstanding.

Trump’s health really was beside the point, though. Oz led off his show by making it clear that this was a show about health, not politics. It was also, despite Oz’s warning, about Clinton’s health as much as it was about Trump’s. When asked if disclosing health records is important, Trump responded by saying, “It does help address some of the comments about the candidates’ health. I think people expect to know something about the health of the people they’re voting for…. I think when you’re running for the president of the United States, you have an obligation to be healthy. I just don’t think you can do the work if you’re not healthy. I just don’t think you can represent the country properly if you’re not healthy.”

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, joined him during the second half of the show, pushing the child care plan they unveiled earlier in the week. She also jumped in to save Trump when Oz asked about his previous comments about women. Calling it a “false narrative” she said, “My father speaks his mind, whether it’s a man or a woman. If you attack him, he’ll attack you back. It would be strange if he handled women and men differently.” Whereas Trump spent the first half-hour pushing the question of presidential stamina, he spent the second half—or rather, his daughter did—pushing the absurd idea that he’s pivoted into a kinder, gentler candidate.