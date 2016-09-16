Then there’s childcare. Trump’s plan would let families who make $500,000 or less fully deduct the cost of childcare from their taxes. Because many low-income families don’t have a federal income tax obligation to deduct from, he also throws in an expansion of the existing Earned Income Tax Credit, worth up to $1,200.

Parents can certainly use all the help they can get in affording childcare. The costs have increased rapidly over recent decades, and now reach into the tens of thousands per year. But Trump’s proposal is tilted toward those with the most means, and would offer a lot less to moderate- and low-income families who struggle the most. According to Harry Stein, an economist with the Center for American Progress, those making the highest income would get a tax break worth 2.64 times the one that a family making $60,000 would see.

Giving families help once a year at tax time also does them little good when the childcare bill comes monthly (or even weekly and daily). While he proposes tax-free savings accounts with federal matches for low-income families, which could be used to front the costs throughout the year, those same families already struggle to save money.

Clinton’s plan stands out as being far more progressive. Although she hasn’t enumerated all the details, she says she would use government spending and tax breaks to make sure that no family pays more than 10 percent of its income on childcare. That would make sure help is evenly spread between the rich and the poor.

If Clinton really wanted to end the childcare crisis, she should think even bigger.

She would also address the other half of the childcare crisis: the scant availability and quality of care even for those who can afford it. She pledges to increase providers’ pay as a way for the industry to attract skilled workers.

Clinton also couples her plans with a call for universal preschool. And that proposal exposes how much further she could go. The United States actually used to have a national, universal, government-run, and government-funded childcare system. It was created during World War II as a way to get mothers into the factories, and it had huge benefits for women’s earnings, their children’s futures, and the economy. The government still runs a high-quality, affordable daycare system through the Department of Defense. If Clinton really wanted to end the childcare crisis, in which parents can’t find or afford quality care and workers are still living in poverty, she should think even bigger.

It may seem like splitting hairs to talk about policy flaws when Americans still go without any guarantee of paid time off for a new child or a serious illness, while families are spending more on childcare than rent, food, or even sometimes college tuition. Nor could anyone pretend that the significant differences between Trump’s and Clinton’s plans don’t matter or make them equally faulty. Clinton would go much further toward easing the burden on all parents—mothers and fathers in all income brackets. And hers would likely be more easily implemented.

But policy design matters. The childcare crisis is acute, and offering partial help will allow it to keep growing. If the country finally gets paid leave, only to see it wither on the vine, it’ll be one step forward and two steps back.