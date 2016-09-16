What did you expect from Jimmy Fallon?

On Thursday night, Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon played with his hair.

Other things happened, too. Trump said he “doesn’t know” Vladimir Putin, predicted the debates will be “unfair,” and whined that the press has become “more and more vicious.” But the most notable aspect of the interview was what didn’t happen: Fallon didn’t press Trump on his long, long history of bigotry.

This justifiably made a lot of people mad. David Letterman’s very good treatment of pre-presidential candidate Trump (he called him a racist and made fun of him to his face for making his crappy products overseas) has been circulating ever since.