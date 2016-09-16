The show celebrates the eccentricities of a diverse band of New Yorkers, tenuously connected by marijuana use.

The thing about weed delivery, both in High Maintenance and in many areas around the country, is that it no longer feels illegal, even though technically it still is. A number of municipalities and states, including New York, have moved toward decriminalization, if not outright legalization. California, the heartland of America’s medical marijuana and gray-market weed industries, is one of several states expected to pass a legalization measure this fall. Still, there are dangers to the job, even for an unassuming white guy delivering marijuana in some of the city’s more bougie neighborhoods. “I try to ride casual, try to blend,” Tim said. “Act like what I’m doing is completely normal. That’s one thing that I think they do capture on the show.”

Indeed, while the Guy has rules and a code of his own—all customers must be referred by someone he’s sold to before—the law is virtually absent from the show, until the fifth episode of the new season. On his way to a customer, the Guy practically steps over a group of young black men who are handcuffed and sitting on the ground, surrounded by police. It’s a brief but telling scene, as the white weed guy blithely moves past a group of people who are far more likely to be detained for the very thing he’s doing. From there, the Guy visits with a customer, a depressed freelance journalist with an intense selfie habit, with whom he’s agreed to sit down for an interview. The journalist walks him through some basic questions about his job and then raises precisely the issues that, in the past, High Maintenance has been criticized for not addressing. She tells him how people of color are disproportionately arrested for drug offenses, how the liberated underground market of Brooklyn weed may be a bounty for his mostly white customers but isn’t so easy to navigate for minorities who just want to smoke in peace.

Then the interview goes off the rails. The Guy, feeling a little surly at being asked about racial politics, begins hedging. He thought they were just going to talk funny anecdotes, he explains. The journalist ducks into the kitchen to answer a call, and The Guy Googles her, quickly discovering her Instagram account, on which she’s posted a photo of The Guy and his weed. He turns off her tape recorder, demands she delete the photo, and storms out of the apartment. The story closes with the journalist in bed, toggling between her social media feeds and an Elena Ferrante novel before she bursts into tears. It’s not quite clear why she’s so upset—disappointed with how she handled the interview, or perhaps something more amorphous. But what the scene gestures at, and where High Maintenance truly excels, is the deep and sudden loneliness that can accompany urban life.

As the botched interview showed, High Maintenance can shift rapidly from moments of high camp to more weighty emotional registers. But the show tends toward the whimsical, skirting, like The Guy does, around any confrontation with the forces of law and order. Tim is conscious of the fact that, as an unassuming white delivery guy, he doesn’t have much to fear from cops. “I think I would have to do something really stupid,” he said. “I don’t know, like run over an old lady on my bicycle in front of a cop, who happened to be looking at me when I did it. And then once that happened, they’d search my bag and then that’d be a double whammy.” He and I swapped stories about delivery guys we’ve talked to who have been stopped by undercover cops and searched, only to have their weed returned to them as they’re sent on their way. In both cases, the cops said they were looking for people involved in more serious, violent crimes. “Everybody has friends who smoke weed now,” Tim said. “Even the cops have friends who smoke weed.”

It’s hard to imagine that these encounters would play out the same way in the Bronx or East New York. One story I heard was told to me by a Filipino-American deliveryman who was working in Bed-Stuy, a neighborhood whose rapid gentrification has proceeded in lock-step with a decline in its number of black residents. The cops gave the delivery guy a hard time, but he pleaded ignorance about the bag of weed in his car. He was eventually let go and he booked it out of the neighborhood as fast as he could, but later he noticed that his bag was missing two small containers of product. One of the cops must have palmed them, he decided. The story seemed like a perfect distillation of police corruption, reminiscent of a recent incident that occurred when police raided a dispensary in Santa Ana, California. In security camera footage, one of the officers can be seen grabbing and eating pot candies while joking about drinking and driving with the judge who signed the search warrant.