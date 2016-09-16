Don’t let Donald Trump bury the birther issue.

For the last five years, Trump has pushed the racist lie that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. He has profited handsomely from it—he would not be the Republican nominee for president if he had not first become the leader of the so-called birthers. As recently as last year, Trump claimed that Obama’s birth certificate was fake.

On Friday, Trump promised that he would finally put the issue to rest in a much-touted speech. He did no such thing.

Instead, Trump promoted his new hotel in Washington, D.C., then introduced a series of veterans who praised him and attacked Hillary Clinton. As Fusion’s Katie McDonough pointed out on Twitter, it was no accident.