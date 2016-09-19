Game of Thrones is going to own the Emmys until 2019.

It is now the most-honored primetime TV series in the history of the Emmy Awards. After racking up 12 trophies—including Best Drama Series—on Sunday night, it has now won 38 Emmys in its six-season run. Game of Thrones rules the Emmys in large part because it rules the non-acting categories. While a host of Game of Thrones actors were nominated for acting, including three of six in the Supporting Actress in a Drama category, the bulk of its trophies came from wins in the production design, makeup, and costuming categories.

Game of Thrones will almost certainly win even more Emmys over the next two years. Its last two (sadly truncated) seasons will be among the most anticipated in the history of television. As long as the show sticks the landing, it should continue dominating the technical categories, while actors like Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, and Kitt Harrington can expect to be honored for their contribution to the series in its entirety. The Emmys belong to Game of Thrones until 2019, when the show will finally be ineligible. (If HBO has its way, it will pass the baton to Westworld.)

In other Emmy news, Veep won Best Comedy Series, while its titular veep Julia Louis-Dreyfuss won Best Actress in a Comedy, her eighth Emmy. Jeffrey Tambor won Best Actor in a Comedy for Transparent. Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek won Best Actor in a Drama for Mr. Robot, while Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany took home the Best Actress award in the same category. And FX’s The People vs. OJ Simpson won five big awards, including outstanding limited series. Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, and Courtney B. Vance won acting trophies for their performances in the series.