Sixteen years since Bush v. Gore, Florida still looms large in the liberal imagination as the epicenter of the vote-counting crisis that wrongly handed an election to one of the worst presidents in American history—a symbolic reminder of the importance of vigilance in campaign combat. The state is no longer the bellwether of the Democratic Party’s political fortunes it once was, but in this election, it is part of a firewall that will make it very hard for Donald Trump to become president even if national polls remain close. Maintaining a healthy lead in Florida, in other words, is critical to liberal sanity.

Cue panic. As if liberals needed more sources of anxiety, the polls are particularly close in Florida right now. A New York Times Upshot poll, which was based on voter records in the same way campaigns conduct their internal polls, finds Hillary Clinton leading 41-40 in a four-way race, and tied 43-43 in a head-to-head race against Trump.

Even if it proves fleeting, the mortifying resemblance to 2000, provides a backdrop for Clinton’s increasingly warm and concerted courtship of young voters and of an increasing sense of alarm among Trump foes that millennials, through apathy or self-satisfied third-party voting, could tip the presidency into his hands.

I will address at another time the millennial generation’s role in keeping this election uncomfortably close. But as long as we’re going to play generational blame games for the possible destruction of American democracy, the Upshot’s data makes clear who bears it. Looking at the graph below, I see only one generation so selfish and entitled that they’d disappoint their parents, children, and grandchildren—and it isn’t millennials.

