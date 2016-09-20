Skittles to Donald Trump, Jr.: You are horrible.

Yesterday afternoon, Trump, Jr., who shares his father’s love for social media provocation, send out a tweet comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles that had three poisonous candies. “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you,” the tweet read. “Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016

There was much online outrage at this heartless tweet, but the best response came from Denise Young, vice president of Wrigley, the company that produces Skittles. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Young wrote:

