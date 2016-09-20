Skittles to Donald Trump, Jr.: You are horrible.

Yesterday afternoon, Trump, Jr., who shares his father’s love for social media provocation, send out a tweet comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles that had three poisonous candies. “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you,” the tweet read. “Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”
There was much online outrage at this heartless tweet, but the best response came from Denise Young, vice president of Wrigley, the company that produces Skittles. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Young wrote:
Skittles are candy. Refugees are people.We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy. We will respectfully refrain from further commentary as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing.