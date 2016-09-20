Elizabeth Warren opened a can of something fierce on Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf.

The bank is facing a fraud investigation after revelations that its employees signed up thousands of customers for new accounts without getting permission, in a bid to charge them extra fees and other charges. In a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Warren made sure that the blame for the alleged fraud should fall not on the employees, but on the man at the helm of the company. Stumpf had said he was was “deeply sorry” about ripping off roughly the population of a small city, but Warren was in no mood for apologies. Instead, she laid out a strong case that faith in the economy could never recover until banking CEOs were punished for actions like this. Mincing no words, Warren told the sheepish Stumpf, “You should resign, you should give back the money you took while the scam was going on ... and you should be criminally investigated.”

Sen. Warren blasts $WFC CEO: "You should resign...and you should be criminally investigated..." pic.twitter.com/OHueDg9Nbz — CNBC (@CNBC) September 20, 2016