There’s also no way to responsibly get government out of agriculture. Most farmers depend upon federal crop insurance to gird against losses such as are likely this year, when bumper crops are expected but prices are sagging. “If you don’t like government, don’t get crop insurance,” Koontz says. “Let’s see what your banker says about that.”



Loco Steve/Flickr

Yuma has been growing slightly, but many farm towns of the Great Plains have long been slipping toward names only. Transportation has made distant Walmarts more accessible at the expense of the local Main Street, and so has FedEx and the Internet.



Here, embrace of Trump seems weak compared to previous Republican nominees, but opposition to Clinton, who has also begun to question free-trade orthodoxy, is strong. Several people I talked with on a trip last week to Yuma and other farm towns dodged the question of support by saying some version of “whatever I do I won’t vote for her,” as if saying Clinton’s name would somehow scald their tongues.

Others broadly questioned whether free-trade agreements truly serve the interests of American farmers. “They give [foreign countries] too good a deal,” said Don Carmin, as we sat outside the Arby’s along Interstate 76. He runs more than 200 head of cattle on a farm 14 miles north of Fort Morgan. “Trump is my best hope for shaking up the establishment.” At the Prairie Ranch House in Wiggins, Tom Jones singled out the North American Free Trade Agreement. “It seems like it’s all been in one direction,” said Jones, the owner of an irrigation service company.



“Our county’s voters are more concerned about partisan politics than they are about policy.”

Yuma’s best-known resident is U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican, but there are some Democrats in power locally, like county commissioner Dean Wingfield. “Our county’s voters are more concerned about partisan politics than they are about policy,” he says. Democrats have pushed policies that encourage farmers not to overproduce. Republican policies offer no support but would instead let farmers “plant fence row to fence row and letting the markets take care of themselves, which the corporate world loves,” he says. He also points out that building a wall to shut out undocumented immigrants coming from Mexico would crimp an agricultural economy that relies so heavily on “cheaper, non-documented workers.”

Wingfield recalls talking with a neighbor in 2012 who fretted that Obama would “ruin” their way of life. “I asked him when the last time he had sold his corn at that price?” he recalls. “I knew what he was getting for his calves and asked how that compared to what he was getting for them before Obama became president.” A drought elsewhere in the U.S. had put a premium on grains and cattle, to the benefit of Colorado. “He admitted that he had never done as well farming as he had the past couple years and also admitted farming hadn’t been good for him during the previous eight years of Bush,” says Wingfield. “He remembered some good years under Clinton but wasn’t able to concede that the best years he could remember were under Democratic administrations.”

How has Wingfield survived as an elected Democrat for 20 years in a heavily Republican county? It’s a factor of a small population. “In a county of 10,000, it is possible for enough people to meet you or know you that they will vote for the person and not just the party,” he says. “As for myself, I am not nearly as much of a liberal as most of the Democrats in the state. My views would probably make me a Republican in a Boulder County.”

But Hillary Clinton will not be knocking on farmhouse doors in Yuma County, which means that a wide majority of voters there and throughout eastern Colorado will almost certainly cast their votes for a Manhattan real-estate developer known for squeezing governments for subsidies and hiring immigrant labor to shave costs. Colorado State’s Koontz notes the irony that residents clamoring for change are likely unwilling to change their voting habits. Once Republican, always Republican. “As apples,” he says, “we just don’t fall very far from the tree.”