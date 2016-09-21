That’s not all. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon asked the SEC to investigate Stumpf over signing certifications required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act attesting to maintaining internal control at Wells Fargo. The bank fired 5,300 employees for creating fake accounts, a clear sign of systemic failures. “Either Wells Fargo willfully turned a blind eye, or they completely failed in their legal responsibilities to oversee their operations and to catch and stamp out fraud,” Merkley said.



Worst of all, as Warren and several other senators pointed out, low-wage workers were used as human shields in this stock-pumping scheme. Bank employees, part of a group known as the Coalition for Better Banks, had initiated complaints to state and federal regulators about impossible sales goals and pressure to boost their numbers. CFPB Director Richard Cordray said his office first heard about Wells Fargo in mid-2013 from “whistleblower tips,” which can’t really mean anyone else but front-line workers.

The average starting salary for a branch worker at Wells Fargo is around $12 an hour. The motivation to cross-sell wasn’t incentives or bonuses, but the threat of disciplinary action or termination. “I never heard of anybody being fired for aggressive sales tactics,” said Khalid Taha, a personal banker at a Wells Fargo branch in San Diego (and Iraq War refugee), on a Coalition for Better Banks conference call on Monday. If they weren’t fired for refusing to lie to meet sales goals, they had to work late to make up for missing targets, without pay. This is known as wage theft.

Because these workers had no union or bargaining power, because they couldn’t fight back against oppressive demands from the top, some of them faked accounts. A former Wells employee took to Reddit to explain the shady activities he saw: “Certain employees didn’t have a soul in their office all day but would post 10 new accounts for the day. ... Everyone knew it was bullshit, and everyone knew the management was looking the other way, no matter how many complaints because this person was a ‘performer.’”

More importantly, this was not limited to just one bank. “It was the norm at our branch to disregard the customers’ needs and only focus on sales,” said Cassaundra Plummer, a retail banker most recently with TD Bank, on the conference call. When Plummer refused to hide fees and push cross-selling, she claims the bank retaliated against her. “I thought it was my branch, but all the major banks struggle with retail sales goals.”

The only people held accountable for this sector-wide misconduct have been those low-level workers. Most banks haven’t faced even a civil fine. No executive has given back a bonus or been put under investigation. John Stumpf merely had to endure a couple hours of questioning. As Senator Warren said yesterday to Stumpf, “Your definition of accountable is to push the blame to your low-level employees who don’t have the money for a fancy PR firm to defend themselves. It’s gutless leadership.”

If the SEC and the Justice Department don’t get involved here, they might as well not even exist. CFPB’s Cordray and OCC’s Thomas Curry wouldn’t say whether they issued criminal referrals to law enforcement in this case, though Cordray hinted at it. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, if she wants to emerge from wherever she’s been hiding on this issue, has enough information to bring cases.

Will President Barack Obama’s administration end its tenure as it began, by refusing to prosecute systemic fraud in the financial markets? That’s the unavoidable conclusion so far.