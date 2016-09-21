As a woman who watches a lot of baseball, here’s my biggest problem with Pitch: I can’t forget about those hurdles.

MLB notwithstanding, women do play baseball. USA Baseball, the national governing body for amateur baseball, fields a women’s team that won the gold at the 2015 Pan American Games. Three players from that team, Kelsie Whitmore, Stacy Piagno and Anna Kimbrell, were signed by the Sonoma (CA) Stompers, a professional independent league team sponsored by Francis Ford Coppola’s Virginia Dare winery under the condition that it recruit female players. The co-ed Stompers recently won the Pacific Association championship. What an inspiring movie about the integration of women into pro ball the Stompers’ story would make. That’s the story Pitch and MLB want to tell. But next to the real women playing real baseball for teams that took a courageous leap, Pitch is a self-conscious gesture disguised as progress.

The moments of feel-good uplift in Pitch—all those little girls clamoring for Ginny’s autograph—recall the skillful World Series videos produced by MLB. Like those videos, Pitch is often bathed in a kind of instant nostalgia for the glory of America’s pastime. But MLB isn’t the only sports entertainment giant using Pitch as an advertisement for itself. MLB on Fox gets significant product placement during the pilot. (For the record, MLB on Fox may have a self-congratulatory presence here, but it was ESPN that made history this season by hiring the first female booth announcer, Jessica Mendoza, for its national Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.). When Ginny is on the mound, the action is interspersed with distracting snippets from a simulated Fox telecast of the game, complete with the graphics, score ticker and lead announcers, Joe Buck and John Smoltz. More than anything else, Pitch is a triumph for MLB’s and Fox Sports’ marketing departments.

So it’s understandable if the pilot often looks like it was made by a committee with disparate agendas. As a drama, Pitch at times seems to be aiming for a fast-talking West Wing ensemble vibe, but at others, it mines the familiar territory of a network serial for female viewers, with its strong woman lead and the possibility of dangerous romance. When Ginny first meets the Padres’ veteran catcher Mike Lawson, played by a beefy, bearded Mark-Paul Gosselaar, they engage in adversarial banter that (very weakly) suggests Tracy and Hepburn in their 1952 sporting-woman romantic comedy Pat and Mike. Lawson cracks that she’s the second prettiest teammate he’s ever had, next to Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he played in a charity game; she bristles when he slaps her ass in front of their snickering teammates, but then asserts herself by returning the favor.

It’s unclear from the pilot whether Ginny and Mike are meant to become more than battery mates, so I’ll say this to the writers: If you are planning to have Ginny fall for a teammate, coach or opposing player, thus undermining everything she’s fighting for, please, for the love of all that is holy in the Church of Baseball, don’t.

As for the B-characters, they don’t come across as particularly fresh. Ginny’s sleek agent Amelia Slater (Ali Larter) speaks in exclamatory passages (“This girl is Hillary Clinton with sex appeal! She’s a Kardashian with a skill set!”). The grizzled manager is fighting for his job. The suave GM keeps hitting on the disinterested Amelia. None of them seem ready to stoke the buzz prime-time serial success thrives on, but it’s early.

The pilot is at its most compelling when it takes a dark turn, revealing Ginny’s psychological demons. Her pitching debut is laced with flashbacks of her demanding father (Michael Beach) molding her into a ballplayer. Some of his methods look a lot like abuse: At one point, he slaps her brother in the face in order to coerce Ginny into throwing a strike. (How did this scene go down at those family ballpark screenings, I wonder?)

Uncomfortable as they are, these scenes ring true; this is how champions are often made, how they learn to internalize discipline and drive, even as it leaves emotional scars. “I was just a little girl! I never asked for any of this!,” Ginny screams at her father, back in the present. “I have no friends, no interests. I’m a robot in cleats and I’m malfunctioning. It wasn’t right what you did to me!” The graceful, self-contained Bunbury is very good here, making us feel the pressures of being a gifted athlete. It’s tough enough being a role model when you’re only human; Ginny has the added burden of not letting down her gender.

But even in those scenes where the manufactured drama of Pitch has heft, it still pales next to the on-field drama of real baseball. The scenes of Ginny on the mound should be more intense than they are; the average local team telecast does a better job of capturing the battle of wills between pitcher and batter. The crack of the bat, the thump of the ball hitting the catcher’s mitt, the weighty silences and bursts of action—watch any level of baseball at a ballpark and you’ll see what makes it such an inherently dramatic and addictively unpredictable game. There’s a moment during Ginny’s second start when Pitch is on the verge of creating genuine tension, but then it’s ruined by a gimmicky super-slow-mo effect from the perspective of the ball.

Earlier this month, the Women’s Baseball World Cup was streamed live on YouTube from South Korea. There was a gorgeous moment when the Pakistani team, in its Cup debut, made its first defensive out and players jumped for joy. None of that joy comes through in the Pitch pilot. Future episodes need to make the uninitiated fall in love with baseball. Because without feeling that love for the game, it’s difficult to fully appreciate why Ginny Baker, or those Pakistani women, or the high school athlete who exercises her Title IX right where she might not be wanted, would ever put themselves on the line to play it.