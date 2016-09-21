In February, Marco Rubio, desperately trying to give a jolt to his dying campaign, called Donald Trump “a con artist.” Such harsh words are common in the heat of campaigns, but what is remarkable is that Rubio now endorses Trump for president while still refusing to walk back his characterization of Trump. “I’ve stood by everything I ever said in my campaign,” Rubio told the Miami Herald last month. So the Florida senator’s position is that Trump is a grifter who should be president.



What’s true of Rubio applies to the Republican Party as a whole, which by and large is sticking with Trump despite overwhelming evidence that he’s a flimflam man of epic proportion. In fact, the fact that Trump is a shady character is likely to boost his popularity with his base, who buy into the idea that the system is corrupt and therefore can only be destroyed by someone who knows how deep the rot is because he’s corrupt himself. Trump is so little concerned with being tagged as a con artist that he openly touts his support by Don King, whose sordid history includes stomping a man to death and bilking the boxers he was supposed to represent.

On Monday, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold published a blockbuster report showing that the Republican nominee used money donated to his charity, the Trump Foundation, to pay for private lawsuits. Speaking on CNN, Fahrenthold summed up the case in blunt terms: “Trump is using his charity to benefit his businesses, which is against the law.” The Trump campaign responded to Fahrenthold’s allegations of charitable self-dealing by saying it was inaccurate, but without offering a single factual correction. Nor has the Trump campaign been able to refute Fahrenthold’s other major revelation, that Trump took credit for donations made by the foundation—a charity to which Trump himself has not contributed since 2008. He also used foundation money to buy gifts for himself.

The Trump Foundation is just one of many examples of Trump’s grifting. There remain the outstanding accusations that Trump University, according to the sworn deposition of a former employee, was a “fraudulent scheme, and that it preyed upon the elderly and uneducated to separate them from their money.” Trump has also used money donated to his campaign—at least 20 percent of it back in May—to line the pockets of his own business. There’s also Trump’s long history, amounting to hundreds of cases, of not paying bills for services and products he’s purchased. Yet it’s unlikely that this week’s latest evidence that Trump is a scam artist will have much of an impact.