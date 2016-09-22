“The American people have the right to know the types of activities that their federal government performs on their behalf,” CIA Director John Brennan said on Tuesday at the Ethos and Practice of Intelligence Conference. It was the third annual installment of this CIA-sponsored confab, which was held at George Washington University’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and featured a buffet of intelligence insiders. Brennan opened the conference with a pious set of remarks about the value of the intel community, with a few civic-minded homilies thrown in for sweetener. Total secrecy “is no longer a feasible option,” he said; besides, it was “not reasonable” for democracies. “But this does not mean opening our doors wide,” Brennan cautioned, calling secrecy a “necessary element” for what intelligence professionals do, even as they must resist “secrecy for secrecy’s sake.”

It was a bewildering set of comments from a man who, according to an excellent recent series in The Guardian, helped suppress both Congress’ CIA torture report, which examined the Bush administration’s use of torture in the aftermath of 9/11, and the so-called Panetta Review, an internal investigation of the same practices. But Brennan’s dime-store philosophizing was just the opening soliloquy of a day of well-choreographed, perfectly dull theater. Proclaiming a need for “public debate about the issues facing our great nation and the world we live in, deeply complex and emotional issues, such as cyber and surveillance,” Brennan presided over a series of panels and lectures that would tell you nothing you couldn’t read, often with greater clarity, in The New York Times or The Washington Post. “As you can see from the panels’ makeup, we are not shying away from those differences of opinion,” he said, introducing a slate of past, present, and soon-to-be-again intelligence officials.

The vigorous debate that Brennan promised never materialized. Instead, through discussions of great power rivalries, disruptive technologies, humanitarian disaster, and the limits of secrecy, the various speakers presented mostly indistinguishable bromides about preserving American interests and maintaining national security. Most of the participants spoke in the same vacuous think-tank argot. The conference—with its overweening acronym, EPIC—managed to be a vivid example of a self-regarding security-state elite patting one another on the back for their shared accomplishments, while gesturing phonily toward the public they serve. It was all impeccably hashtagged and livestreamed and chronicled for posterity on the website of the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security (one of these strange, post-9/11 hybrid institutions that acts as a holding center for government officials between appointments). But if you couldn’t learn anything about what our 17 intelligence agencies actually do during this conference, you could at least learn something about how some government agencies have adopted the dubious ethic of “transparency,” which seems to boil down to running carefully stage-managed public-outreach events like this one.

The Ethos and Practice of Intelligence Conference is one in a growing list of public showcases for the intelligence community. No longer, as John Brennan noted, do agencies keep their very existences, as well as the identities of their directors, under wraps. “Transparency is here to stay for the intelligence community,” said Carrie Cordero, a former Justice Department lawyer. That may be true, but for Alex Younger, the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service who a couple decades earlier would have been known only as C, it was the first time he had spoken in public this year. And for many of Younger’s American colleagues, their comments were as opaque as the agencies they represent.